WWE Files Trademark For SuperBrawl

WWE has filed to trademark ‘SuperBrawl,’ a classic name originally used by World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The trademark, filed with the US Patent & Trademark Office on on July 22, 2025, covers entertainment services related to broadcasting wrestling events and information across multiple media platforms.

This filing has sparked fan speculation about the return of iconic WCW events. Historically, ‘SuperBrawl’ was a major WCW pay-per-view event from 1991 to 2001. This move is part of WWE’s pattern of reviving classic WCW names for current programming, as seen with events like ‘WarGames’ and ‘The Great American Bash.’

Background Context

WWE has filed trademarks for approximately 30+ former WCW and ECW event names, with the bulk of filings occurring in late 2019 and continuing through 2025 as part of their strategy to secure intellectual property rights to prevent competitors from using these legacy wrestling brand names.

This trademark filing spree began after AEW produced a ‘Bash at the Beach’ special edition of Dynamite in January 2020, prompting WWE to move to trademark all dormant WCW and ECW pay-per-view trademarks to prevent their rivals from capitalizing on the events’ respective legacies. It’s believed WWE struck a deal with Cody Rhodes to gain ownership of these trademarks, in return Cody was allowed to use the Cody Rhodes name.

