WWE Footsteps Mystery Ends With WrestleMania 42 Poster Reveal

The WWE mystery regarding recent videos of foosteps is seemingly over with the reveal of a poster for WrestleMania 42. On X, Roman Reigns shared the poster, which includes himself, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Triple H.

LAS VEGAS… ACKNOWLEDGE ME!



WrestleMania 42 returns on April 18 & 19! Get your 2-day combo tickets now to be there LIVE! ??



TICKETS ??: https://t.co/MLI8GkjbPy pic.twitter.com/vx9QxwfHGo — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 28, 2025

This poster was revealed after a series of videos of people walking. While fans speculated that these videos were teasing the likes of GUNTHER or a returning Chris Jericho, it appears they were building up this poster reveal.

The most recent video shared on Monday Night Raw featured a poker chip with ‘2026’ on it, a nod to WrestleMania 42 in April of next year which will be in Las Vegas, Nevada. One set of foosteps in the teaser videos featured cowboy boots and denim pants, which led fans to speculate that Brock Lesnar would be involved in the reveal.

WrestleMania 42 will be the second WrestleMania in a row to take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest on WrestleMania 42.