Hall Of Famer Is ‘Just A Phone Call Away’ From WWE Evolution Role

by Thomas Lowson
The Evolution 2 Premium Live Event is set for July 13, 2025, live from Atlanta, Georgia, the second-ever all-female event in company history. Speaking with WrestleStar, WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool was asked if fans can expect the ‘Flawless’ legend next month.

“I always say I’m just a phone call away. I like to—I mean I’ve actually been in the ring a little bit, feeling pretty good. If they ask, I’ll be there.”

McCool isn’t just interested in a return, but a reunion could be in the works. On the podcast, Michelle shared that she’d love to reunite with Layla, resurrecting their iconic LayCool team.

 “I would love a cool reunion. I think Layla’s finally kind of getting back on the scene.”

Michelle McCool is “always down to fight,” but shared that as of the interview, “I have not been called.” Despite this, Michelle is confident that a return to the ring would prove to be a triumph.

I think I got one more. I always say I’ve got one more in me. I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was.”

While WWE has yet to confirm the official lineup for Evolution 2, McCool’s openness to return has already sparked excitement among fans. A reunion with Layla—reforming the iconic LayCool tag team—would be a welcome surprise for many.

