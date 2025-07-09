WWE Joining Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios (Report)

WWE is stepping into spooky season in a major way with reports of a major crossover with one of the most iconic horror attractions in the United States. According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning a full integration into Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights later this year. An official announcement is expected before the end of the month for the collaboration that has reportedly been in development since late 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights is a major fall attraction, known for its haunted houses, scare zones, and immersive walk-through experiences. WWE is no stranger to chills and scares with horrifying Superstars such as The Undertaker, the Wyatt Sicks, Kane, and many more.

The annual event runs from August 29 to November 2 at Universal Studios Orlando. WWE won’t be alone in this year’s nightmare-fueled roster. Other IPs confirmed for the event include Jason Voorhees and Fallout, promising a mix of horror and gaming thrills.

With WWE diving deeper into the eerie and macabre this fall, fans can expect more than just slams and suplexes — they’re in for scream-worthy moments in the dark.