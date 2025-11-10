WWE Has Big John Cena Match Planned For Raw

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Boston is reportedly set to feature a big championship match.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, John Cena is scheduled to challenge “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on the show. This is a development in Cena’s ongoing farewell tour, as the Intercontinental Championship is the only title he has never won in his WWE career.

This championship match was originally planned for Survivor Series later this month. It has “seemingly” been moved up to tonight’s Raw, which is taking place in Cena’s hometown. This change is rumored to be to make way for a teased match between Dominik and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Survivor Series.

This surprise title bout adds to an already stacked card for tonight’s show, which is the final Raw before Saturday Night’s Main Event. A victory would finally make him a Grand Slam Champion, an achievement many fans have hoped he would accomplish before his retirement on December 13.