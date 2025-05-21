WWE Has Discussed A New Feud For Rusev

A potential new rivalry featuring two of WWE Raw’s most physical stars, Rusev and Sheamus, is reportedly being considered behind the scenes. PWInsider.com has stated there have been “rumblings” within WWE about a program being pitched that would see “The Bulgarian Brute” go up against “The Celtic Warrior.”

Rusev made his return to WWE in April 2025, joining the Raw roster and immediately reminding WWE fans of his presence. Sheamus also made his own impactful return to Raw in early May 2025 after some time away, looking ready for intense competition. A feud between these two hard-hitting former United States Champions would promise some physical and exciting matches for the Monday night show.

While the report from PWInsider makes it clear that this is currently an idea that has been “pitched” and not a confirmed plan, the prospect of these two veterans battling it out is something many wrestling fans would likely want to see. Such a program could add a significant, hard-hitting feud to the Raw landscape in the coming weeks or months if WWE decides to move forward with the idea.