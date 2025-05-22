WWE Has Discussed Big Match For Travis Scott At Money in the Bank

WWE is reportedly considering a major match for its forthcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, with PWInsider.com outlining potential creative directions for multi-platinum musician Travis Scott. Internal discussions within WWE’s creative circles suggest a belief that Scott will be available for the event.

Initial pitches reportedly involve Scott teaming up with current WWE Champion John Cena, with various ideas for either a standard tag team match or a six-man tag team encounter being actively discussed. Adding credibility to Scott’s potential for a more physical role, it’s noted that he has been training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in Texas.

Further elaborating on these potential plans, a more specific and six-man tag team match has also been proposed. This idea would see United States Champion Logan Paul joining forces with John Cena and Travis Scott. Their opponents in this blockbuster scenario would be the formidable trio of The Usos and Cody Rhodes. Such a matchup would undoubtedly generate significant mainstream buzz and attract a wide audience.

It’s understood that in any scenario where Cena and Scott team up, Rhodes would likely be positioned as an opponent. However, all these star-studded concepts are currently in the pitch phase and remain creative ideas under consideration within WWE. The company has not yet finalized these plans, and the ultimate direction for Travis Scott’s involvement at Money in the Bank is still to be determined.