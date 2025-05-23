WWE Has Plans For Major Mexico Show

WWE is reportedly developing significant plans to expand its live event footprint in Mexico, aiming to run multiple shows in the near future, all building towards a large-scale featured event dubbed “SuperShow Mexico.” This was first reported by WrestleVotes.

According to WrestleVotes earlier this month, “We’re told WWE is planning to run multiple live events in Mexico in the near future, all centered around a featured ‘SuperShow Mexico’ event.” While specific details are still under wraps, the report indicated that the “date and location are still being finalized” for SuperShow Mexico.

Further adding to WWE’s interest in the region, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, “WWE does have plans for a major event in Mexico. Multiple sources have confirmed this and the likelihood it would be announced soon.”

This push into Mexico signals WWE’s ongoing efforts to broaden its international presence and tap into passionate wrestling markets globally. After WWE acquired the company, it’s unclear which stars, including AAA talent, will be used on the show.