WWE Holding Off On John Cena vs. CM Punk Match

Despite CM Punk recently signaling his intent to challenge for John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Championship, their highly anticipated title match is reportedly not in the immediate plans for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7th. According to PWInsider.com, WWE creative sources indicate a different direction for Cena at the Los Angeles show.

While fans speculated a Cena vs. Punk blockbuster following Punk’s “for now…” social media post after Cena’s WrestleMania 41 win, PWInsider states this specific championship bout is not currently slated for Money in the Bank. However, the desire within WWE for the rivals to clash for the title remains strong.

One source reportedly indicated the company aims to schedule the bout “later this year ‘when the timing is right’,” suggesting it’s being preserved for a larger stage or more developed storyline. With Cena vs. Punk seemingly on hold for June, PWInsider also reported on alternative creative discussions for the 17-time champion at Money in the Bank.

There is reportedly a belief that Travis Scott, who assisted Cena in his WrestleMania 41 victory over Cody Rhodes, will be available and could be involved in Cena’s segment at the PLE.