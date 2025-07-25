How WWE Will Honor Hulk Hogan On Post-Passing SmackDown

WWE is preparing a major tribute to honor Hulk Hogan following his death and the promotion is holding nothing back to commemorate the icon. According to Fightful Select, WWE has already reached out to multiple legends and Hall of Famers to either appear on SmackDown or record tribute segments for Hogan.

One name fans can expect to see is WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan. On Facebook, Duggan shared that he and his wife were “on our way to Cleveland to honor a friend!” Tonight’s SmackDown will air from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hogan’s passing came after weeks of reports about his health, though Jimmy Hart had disputed reports of issues shortly before Hulk’s passing. On the morning of July 24, emergency services were called to the Hogan residence for what was described as a cardiac arrest. He was transported on a stretcher and later pronounced dead.

Hogan’s final appearance for WWE came during Raw’s debut on Netflix, an appearance that saw fans boo the Hall of Famer. Now, Hogan will play a central role on one final episode of WWE programming.



