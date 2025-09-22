WWE Women’s ID Champion Kylie Rae Reveals Pregnancy

Kylie Rae, who made history by becoming the very first WWE Women’s ID Champion, won’t be competing for some time due to being pregnant. On X, a fan asked Rae why she recently vacate the title she had held with Relentless Wrestling. Rae responded by sharing the news about her pregnancy, and shared a selfie of herself and a small ‘baby bump.’

While Rae’s pregnancy resulted in her vacating the Relentless Wrestling title, there’s been no change to her status as WWE Women’s ID Champion as of writing. Rae won the gold on August 1, defeating Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel in the finals of a tournament at Game Changer Wrestling: The ID Showcase.

Rae has only competed once since becoming champion, which was as part of the September 3, episode of WWE Evolve where she beat Masyn Holiday. Outside of WWE, Rae has competed for STARDOM, House of Glory, TNA Wrestling, and Rev Pro, among others.

Naomi vacated the WWE Women’s World Champion due to pregnancy, and it appears that Rae may soon experience a similar fate. We hear at SEScoops would like to share our congratulations to Rae on this joyous occasion.