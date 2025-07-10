WWE ID Champions To Be Crowned At GCW Event Over SummerSlam Week

The first-ever WWE ID Champions will soon be crowned, with the date and location confirmed for the inaugural WWE ID Championship finals. The WWE ID X account made things official on July 9, confirming that the finals will be held at GCW’s The ID Showcase. This show will take place on August 1 during SummerSlam weekend in Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Women’s ID Championship will be decided in a Triple Threat Match featuring three breakout stars: Kylie Rae vs. Zara Zakher vs. Zayda Steel. As for the men, this will be decided in a singles match, though the final matchup is still to be decided. The finalists will be decided on July 19, when House of Champions hosts the next edition of The ID Showcase in Orlando, Florida.

The WWE ID program reflects WWE’s ongoing presence on the independent scene, with the finals coming at a GCW event being symbolic of this connection. Stay tuned to see who is crowned the first-ever WWE ID and WWE ID Women’s Champions.





