First-Ever WWE ID Championship Match Set For Beyond Wrestling

The WWE ID Championship will be defended for the first time in history when Cappucino Jones puts the gold on the line in Beyond Wrestling. At the Bound for the Floor event on October 12, Jones will defend the title against TJ Crawford.

BREAKING NEWS….



The first ever WWE ID Title Match has been signed!



Cappuccino Jones defends vs. TJ Crawford at @beyondwrestling on Oct. 12th in Lowell, MA!



If Crawford wins, he will become champion and earn a WWE ID contract! pic.twitter.com/bfB4k6B8Ia — WWE ID (@WWEID) September 29, 2025

Jones became the inaugural champion at GCW ID Showcase in August, defeating Jack Cartwheel to etch his name in history. As for Crawford, he has made a name for himself in Beyond, Black Label Pro, GCW, and other independent promotions. Crawford also has experience in bigger promotions, including AEW, Ring of Honor, and TNA Wrestling.

Should Crawford win, he’ll not just capture the title, but also a WWE ID contract. The WWE ID program supports the development of independent wrestlers in a manner similar to what the WWE NIL program does for college athletes.

With Kylie Rae vacating the WWE ID Women’s Title due to her pregnancy, all eyes are on Jones to see how he fares in this historic title defense. As for Crowford, he has everything to gain when he competes for the gold on October 12.