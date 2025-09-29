WWE ID Championships
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

First-Ever WWE ID Championship Match Set For Beyond Wrestling

by Thomas Lowson

The WWE ID Championship will be defended for the first time in history when Cappucino Jones puts the gold on the line in Beyond Wrestling. At the Bound for the Floor event on October 12, Jones will defend the title against TJ Crawford.

Jones became the inaugural champion at GCW ID Showcase in August, defeating Jack Cartwheel to etch his name in history. As for Crawford, he has made a name for himself in Beyond, Black Label Pro, GCW, and other independent promotions. Crawford also has experience in bigger promotions, including AEW, Ring of Honor, and TNA Wrestling.

Should Crawford win, he’ll not just capture the title, but also a WWE ID contract. The WWE ID program supports the development of independent wrestlers in a manner similar to what the WWE NIL program does for college athletes.

With Kylie Rae vacating the WWE ID Women’s Title due to her pregnancy, all eyes are on Jones to see how he fares in this historic title defense. As for Crowford, he has everything to gain when he competes for the gold on October 12.

https://www.sescoops.com/tag/wwe-id
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News