WWE ID to Crown New Women’s Champion After Kylie Rae’s Exit

The next WWE ID Women’s Champion will be crowned later this month after the former champion Kylie Rae was forced to vacate the gold. On X, the WWE ID account confirmed that the new champion will officially be crowned on November 17 at the Wrestling Open Rhode Island event at Rhodes On Pawtuxet in Cranston, RI.

Whoever wins the WWE ID Women’s Championship will be ID’d, meaning they will gain access to all resources WWE provides for its WWE ID talent. With more than a championship to win, wrestlers will no-doubt give their all to emerge on top.

Kylie Rae was the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion and won the gold over SummerSlam weekend. She later vacated the title due to her ongoing pregnancy. Rae recently confirmed that her WWE ID contract would not be renewed, officially ending her run with the company.

Rae isn’t the only notable name who is no longer part of the WWE ID program. Zayda Steel had been one of the top women in the program and had been in the match in August to crown the first WWE ID Women’s Champion. She has since confirmed that her time with WWE ID has also come to an end.

