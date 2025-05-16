WWE International Supershows Planned

Following WWE’s acquisition of Mexico-based promotion AAA, announced at WrestleMania 41, new details are emerging about the company’s expansion plans in the region. According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE is organizing multiple live events in Mexico “in the near future.”

These live events will reportedly be centered around a major featured attraction, dubbed a “SuperShow Mexico” event. While specific dates and locations for this “SuperShow” and the accompanying tour are still being finalized, the plans indicate a push into the Mexican market.

This development is noteworthy given WWE’s recent strategy of reducing its overall number of domestic live events, with TKO executives stating the company will “continue to prune” its touring schedule. These new Mexico shows signal a targeted international expansion.

The move builds on existing crossover opportunities, such as Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo and several TNA Wrestling champions (including Joe Hendry) being announced for AAA’s Triplemania Regia on June 15. Furthermore, WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega has publicly pitched defending her title in AAA.