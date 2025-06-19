WWE Is Looking To Sign A Former Champion

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE has “significant interest” in signing legendary luchador Psycho Clown to a main roster contract. The potential move would be another major step in WWE’s integration with the recently acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotion.

The report notes that WWE is “intrigued by his character” and the unique “marketing abilities” that are attached to the popular star. Psycho Clown, a former multi-time champion in AAA, is one of the most recognizable figures in modern lucha libre.

This news comes after Psycho Clown made his WWE-affiliated debut at the Worlds Collide event on June 7. There, he teamed with Pagano and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a losing effort against WWE’s Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Berto & Angel).

He is also scheduled to appear at the upcoming WWE SuperShow live events in Mexico on July 26 and 27.

WWE’s interest in Psycho Clown follows reports that another AAA star, Mr. Iguana, is also set for a move to the main roster. The potential signing of one of AAA’s most loyal, long-tenured stars would be one of the most significant acquisitions since the partnership began.