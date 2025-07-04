WWE Is Still Finalizing Plans For John Cena’s Last Match

John Cena is more than halfway through his “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour, but the final details for his last-ever match are still being worked out. The Undisputed WWE Champion confirmed that while the match is set for mid-December, the location has not yet been determined.

Speaking with Page Six on the red carpet for his new movie, “Heads of State,” Cena was asked about his final year in the ring.

“Well, I don’t want to downplay the action in WWE. There’s always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I’m 48. My last match will be in mid-December,” Cena confirmed. “We’re still trying to find out a place to do it. But I said 36 dates in January. We’re halfway through. Gosh, it’s been a lot of compelling TV, and I don’t want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we’re just getting started.”

Cena’s farewell tour has been a major storyline for WWE in 2025, featuring a shocking heel turn and a record-breaking 17th world title win at WrestleMania 41.