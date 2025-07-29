WWE Returns to Japan with October SuperShow Events at Tokyo’s Sumo Hall

WWE is making its highly anticipated return to Japan this October with two consecutive house shows at Tokyo’s iconic Sumo Hall. The events, branded as “WWE SuperShow Japan,” will take place on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, marking the company’s first Japanese shows since July 2024.

The announcement comes after a significant gap in WWE’s Japanese presence, as the company had not visited the country between 2019 and July 2024. This return demonstrates WWE’s renewed commitment to international markets and their passionate global fanbase.

A star-studded lineup of WWE Raw superstars has been advertised for the Tokyo events, including World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, AJ Styles, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Sami Zayn, and New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The all-Raw roster selection is strategic, as WWE has a live SmackDown episode scheduled in San Jose, California on the same night as the first Japan show.

Tickets for WWE SuperShow Japan will go on sale Saturday, August 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Wrestling fans will also have the opportunity to purchase special meet and greet packages, providing an intimate experience with their favorite superstars in the historic Sumo Hall venue.

This international expansion continues WWE’s recent global efforts, following successful SuperShow Mexico events in Mexico City and Monterrey that featured high-profile matches including Gunther versus Penta and multi-man tag team competitions involving top stars like Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.