WWE Banking On Jelly Roll After Travis Scott Plans Implode

The Travis Scott experiment in WWE is seemingly over, ending what began as a high-profile crossover between the rapper and wrestling. Initially brought in through TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, Scott’s involvement was meant to elevate WWE’s mainstream presence. According to sources though, Scott failed to show up for multiple training sessions and offered minimal input during creative meetings.

This lack of commitment has left many frustrated, including former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. On Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, McIntyre argued that Scott ruined what should’ve been one of WWE’s biggest-ever moments: the crowning of a 17-time World Champion in John Cena.

“Do a six-minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our damn main event. Travis Scott, piece of s***!”

With the Scott experiment a dud, WWE has has pivoted to country star Jelly Roll for its upcoming SummerSlam PLE. Jelly Roll will team with Randy Orton in a celebrity tag team match against McIntyre and Logan Paul. The much-anticipated showdown has been confirmed for Night Two of WWE’s first-ever multi-night SummerSlam.

WWE insiders are already praising Jelly Roll’s eagerness and professionalism, contrasting sharply with the troubles surrounding Scott’s involvement. Jelly Roll, who appeared at SummerSlam last year, has been more than eager to put the work in to make his debut match one to remember.

The rapid shift highlights the inherent risk in celebrity-driven partnerships—especially those arranged through corporate ties rather than fan engagement. With SummerSlam packed with A-list names and high-stakes matches, WWE appears determined to avoid further misfires, seemingly leaving Scott’s involvement in the past.