WWE Keeping Plans For SummerSlam Main Event A Closely Guarded Secret

With just hours to go until the main event of SummerSlam Night Two, a new report has revealed that the plans for the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena are being kept a closely guarded secret, even from many within the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the result and major moments for tonight’s main event are on a strict “need-to-know” basis. “We’re told the result and general happenings of the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena are being kept very close to the vest,” the report states. “There are a number of writers and producers who have not been clued into the direction, by design.” The report adds that as of Sunday, staff had not been informed of any potential involvement from The Rock.

The secrecy surrounding the match adds to an already unpredictable storyline. The feud took a major turn on this past Friday’s SmackDown with John Cena’s apparent return to his babyface persona, which reportedly caught many off guard. That segment was also the first time WWE had vaguely addressed the months-long absences of The Rock and Travis Scott, who were part of Cena’s original heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

The intense secrecy around tonight’s main event follows a shocking conclusion to Night One of SummerSlam last night. In a moment that stunned the wrestling world, Seth Rollins revealed his recent injury was a work and successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on a newly crowned CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, setting a high bar for surprises this weekend.