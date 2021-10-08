WWE King Of The Ring & Queen’s Crown Brackets Revealed

WWE has released the brackets for King of the Ring and the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

The finals of both royal competitions will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21st from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium.

King of the Ring Brackets

King of the Ring 2021 kicked off on Friday WWE SmackDown. Sami Zayn defeated Rey Mysterio in a first-round match. Zayn has advanced to face the winner of Cesaro vs. Finn Balor.

The remaining first-round matches include Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal, Xavier Woods vs.Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Finn Balor.

Queen’s Crown Brackets

Queen’s Crown also kicked off on SmackDown. Zelina Vega defeated Toni Storm and Carmella defeated Liv Morgan in first-round matches.

The other first-round matches will take place on Raw with Doudrop vs. Natalya and Dana Brooke vs. Shayna Baszler.

For SmackDown, Vega and Carmella will wrestle each other next while the winners of the Raw matches will square off.