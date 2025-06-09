First Superstars Advance In WWE King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments

The journey to crown WWE’s next King and Queen of the Ring is officially underway with two Superstars advancing to the next round during WWE Raw. On the June 9, episode, Roxanne Perez advanced to the semi finals with a victory over Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. Perez will next face the winner of Rhea Ripley Vs. Kairi Sane in the next round.

On the men’s side of things, Sami Zayn advanced with a hard-fought win over Penta. The four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion will face either Bron Breakker or current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio in the next round.

Mess around with LA Knight and find out! ?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LcVRSkcYf0 — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments can propel a career to the next level, just ask GUNTHER and Nia Jax, last year’s winners who would go on to win gold shortly after. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on these tournaments.