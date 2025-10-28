WWE Legend Makes Case For Jey Uso To Win World Title

WWE Hall of Famer Tommy Dreamer is advocating for Jey Uso to get a significant run with the World Heavyweight Championship. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer discussed the upcoming title match between Uso and CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Dreamer praised both competitors for building anticipation for their championship clash, which will crown a new champion following Seth Rollins’ injury. He argued that the match deserves the main event spot.

“Give this guy a run and let him settle in. Punk and Jay absolutely, 100%, got me so into this match because I know it’s going to be a good match, I know the fans are gonna be into it. I know it’s gonna be a top-level main event,” Dreamer said. “I probably would put this on last because you are guaranteed a new champion.”

Dreamer elaborated on why he believes a title reign for Jey Uso makes sense from a storytelling perspective, particularly with major events and potential family drama on the horizon.

“I’m really very much invested in this because where do you go with Jey and where do you with Punk for after. And if it’s Jey’s time again give this guy a run,” Dreamer urged. “Let him settle in because this can work, especially if you’ve got that guy named Roman Reigns in the background of all of this and you got Survivor Series, Rumble, Mania.”

During this past Monday’s Raw, Punk and Uso had a heated face-to-face confrontation. Uso declared his sole focus was regaining the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk acknowledged respecting Uso but questioned if he had the ruthlessness to secure the victory. Uso didn’t take kindly to Punk’s words, accusing him of twisting facts. Jey ended the segment by telling Punk, “Screw you, Punk,” and vowing to defeat him at Saturday Night’s Main Event to prove he is the true “Best in the World.”