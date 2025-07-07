WWE Legend Pitches Match for WWE Evolution

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze has thrown her hat into the ring for a potential return at WWE Evolution, the upcoming premium live event scheduled for July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The former Women’s Champion took to Twitter to express her enthusiasm for participating in a Battle Royal at the historic women’s wrestling showcase.

“THIS WAS FUN!! Looking forward to #WWEEvolution #BattleRoyal. It would be great again! I wish?” – Alundra Blayze (@Madusa_rocks)

The tweet from the wrestling legend has sparked excitement among fans who remember her groundbreaking contributions to women’s wrestling during the 1990s. Blayze, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, remains one of the most respected figures in women’s professional wrestling history.

WWE Evolution promises to be a landmark event for women’s wrestling, with the confirmed Women’s Championship match between Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton already generating significant buzz. The addition of veteran competitors like Blayze would add another layer of star power and nostalgia to the card.

Blayze isn’t the only veteran showing interest in the event. Michelle McCool, another former Women’s Champion, has also expressed desire to participate, though she has not yet received an official offer from WWE. The interest from multiple Hall of Fame-caliber performers suggests WWE Evolution could become a true celebration of women’s wrestling across different generations.

The potential return of Alundra Blayze would be particularly meaningful given her pivotal role in elevating women’s wrestling during its formative years. Her legendary feuds with competitors like Bull Nakano helped establish the foundation for the women’s division that exists today, making her presence at Evolution both symbolic and significant.

While WWE has not officially responded to Blayze’s public pitch, the company has historically been receptive to incorporating veteran talent into special events, particularly those celebrating milestone moments in wrestling history. WWE Evolution certainly qualifies as such an occasion.

As July 13 approaches, fans will be watching to see if WWE takes advantage of the opportunity to feature some of women’s wrestling’s most influential figures alongside today’s rising stars. For Alundra Blayze, the chance to step back into the ring at WWE Evolution would represent a fitting continuation of her lasting impact on the industry.