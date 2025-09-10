WWE Legend Predicts Logan Paul Will Be The “Biggest Hero Of All Time”

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has some incredibly high praise for the current United States Champion, Logan Paul. In a new interview, the legendary superstar predicted that Paul will not only become a top babyface in WWE, but that he will ultimately surpass the legacies of icons like Hulk Hogan and Dusty Rhodes to become the “biggest hero of all time.”

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Sgt. Slaughter was asked for his thoughts on Logan Paul’s potential in the wrestling business. He was effusive in his praise, calling Paul a “natural” and someone who is already “at home” in the ring. “I don’t think he has too many weaknesses. He still rushes things a little bit,” Slaughter said. “He’s a natural. He’s at home. It takes a long time to make that ring your second home.”

Slaughter then made his bold prediction about Paul’s future as a babyface. He believes that once Paul has established himself as the ultimate villain, his eventual turn to the good side will make him the most popular star the business has ever seen. “Once he establishes himself as the biggest villain, he’ll be the biggest hero of all time. I think he’ll surpass every hero we’ve ever had in this business,” he stated.

When asked if he truly believed Paul could surpass the likes of Hulk Hogan and Dusty Rhodes, Slaughter did not back down. “He’ll be better than all of us. He’s only had about 30 matches, and he’s already main evented,” he said. He did note that Paul still needs to work on the “psychology of what it takes to be that villain,” but that he has all the other tools to be a top star.

Slaughter’s praise is some of the highest that Paul has received from a respected veteran. His own career saw him make the successful transition from one of the most hated heels of the 1980s to a beloved American hero. Logan Paul won at the SummerSlam premium live event, where he teamed with Drew McIntyre to defeat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. However, he lost to John Cena at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. The full interview with Sgt. Slaughter can be seen on Sportskeeda’s YouTube channel.