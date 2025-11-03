WWE Legend’s Sons Begin Wrestling Training

WWE legend Tatanka says that his sons have received the opportunity to visit the WWE Performance Center and are now training at The Dungeon. Tatanka recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge at 90’s Wrestling Con and noted that his two sons got an invite on behalf of Triple H.

Tatanka noted that the invite was extended after Triple H saw him and his sons at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He confirmed that WWE referred them to Natalya & TJ Wilson’s Dungeon. The two young men, Jeremiah and Joseph Chavic, were in a photo shared by Tatanka to Instagram from the Dungeon last month.

“Oh, it’s absolutely awesome. About three months ago, I went to Saturday Night’s Main Event. Triple H sees both of our boys… He says, ‘They got to get in the Performance Center now.’ He sends a message; Triple H didn’t walk further than about five feet away, my phone started blowing up. All the executives of WWE already set an appointment for them to go to the Performance Center.”

“They went to the Performance Center; everyone loved him. Matt Bloom, which is head of the WWE Performance Center, fell in love with him. Called them ‘two studs.’ Shawn Michaels was there. Undertaker was there. So we came out of that, they had already recommended where they wanted us to go. which I’m so honored to be there; they’re actually training at the Dungeon.”

“Well, my advice is exactly where they’re at. Be at The Dungeon. How you get trained is key. That’s the reason Nattie Neidhart and TJ Wilson, they’re so key on, ‘If you do it right the first time, you got it down.’ So, you got to do it right the first time.”

The facility run by Natalya and TJ Wilson, known as “The Dungeon 2.0,” has become an elite, invite-only workshop for many active WWE stars looking to sharpen their skills, as well as new prospects. Recent reports confirm Tatanka’s sons have been seen training at the facility alongside other second-generation talents like Aalyah Mysterio.