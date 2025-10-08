WWE LFG Runner-Up Eyes Future In Solo Sikoa’s MFT Faction

PJ Vasa (Penine Tuilaepa) is confident that her defeat in WWE LFG’s second season won’t mark the end of her dreams of being a Superstar. On X, a fan pitched that Vasa should join MFT (My Family Tree), the SmackDown faction led by Solo Sikoa. This earned a response from Vasa whose use of emojis showed she was interested in the idea.

Vasa’s response comes at an interesting time for MFT. Solo Sikoa recently suggested that the group was missing a piece, and once that piece is found, the entire WWE roster will be on notice. The group currently consists of Sikoa, JC Mateo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga. Tama Tonga is currently out of action.

Vasa is a former Rugby player of Samoan heritage, so she’s no stranger to physical competiton. She was the runner-up of WWE LFG season two, as Dani Sekelsky won the women’s side of the show, earning a contract with WWE NXT.

Vasa isn’t the only name with an eye on MFT, as Zilla Fatu has also shown interest in the faction. Whatever comes next, Vasa remains adamant that she will be a WWE Superstar yet, despite her loss in WWE LFG.