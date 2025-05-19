WWE LFG Renewed For Three More Years, Claims Legend

Fans haven’t seen the last of WWE LFG now that the first season has completed as the show has reportedly been green-lit for many years to come. Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at Comic Con Revolution Ontario, WWE LFG trainer Mickie James dropped the bombshell.

“It was so fun. It was so much fun… it’s gotten picked up not just for another season, but for three years — like six seasons hopefully — that’s a big damn deal. I loved it.”

While the show will continue on, it will go ahead without James. For the second season, Michelle McCool will join the panel of legends alongside Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and her husband The Undertaker. McCool’s inclusion has sparked a backlash with fans arguing that she only has the role due to her marriage to the Phenom. While The Undertaker reportedly pushed for McCool to be brought to the show, it is not believed he pushed James out.

In the interview, James spoke about her role on the show and how her relationship with The Undertaker has changed through WWE LFG.

“I’d only seen him as the judge and jury of the locker room. To feel like an equal with these Hall of Famers, as the first female coach and the only one not in the Hall of Fame — it was a big deal.”

WWE LFG wrapped up in May 2025 with Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy earning WWE NXT contracts. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the hit series.