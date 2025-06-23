WWE LFG Season Two: New & Returning Stars, Rules Revealed

WWE LFG is back and ready to find the next two breakout athletes worthy of having a contract with the promotion. During the season two premiere, the cast of contestants was revealed including some new and familiar names.

Returning: Zena Sterling, Tatyanna Duma, Bayley Humphrey, Sirena Linton, Penina Tuilaepa, Chris Island, Dani Raye, Elijah Holyfield, Anthony Luke, Drake Morreaux, and Shiloh Hill.

New Contestants: Summer Sorrell, Haze Jameson, Lainey Reid, Layla Diggs, Harlem Lewis and fromer NFL player Trill London.

A notable change for the show is the addition of Michelle McCool who is replacing Mickie James as the sole female judge on the program. While McCool’s joining came after pushes from her husband The Undertaker, it has been reported that the Deadman did not push for James to be removed.

The season premiere also shared the rules for this season of WWE LFG:

We’re just one episode into season two of WWE LFG but drama is already brewing. In a heated scene, Booker T, one of the judges, stormed out, claiming he should have won season one. Fans can expect plenty more from WWE LFG as the company’s search for its next two signings continues.