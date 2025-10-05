Shiloh Hill & Dani Sekelsky Win WWE LFG Season 2, Earn NXT Deals

The winners of season two of WWE: Legends & Future Greats (WWE LFG) have been crowned. In the season finale, Dani Sekelsky and Shiloh Hill, both of whom were representing Team Undertaker, got the win.

Sekelsky defeated Penina Tuilaepa (PJ Vasa) in the finals, sealing the victory with The Undertaker’s Hell’s Gate submission move. On the men’s side of things, Hill defeated Harlem Lewis. The winners were chosen by WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels.

With their victories, Sekelsky and Hill have earned contracts with WWE NXT, though it’s unclear when the pair will be officially joining. Hill is no stranger to WWE NXT, as he debuted as part of NXT LVL Up back in July 2024. Sekelsky made her WWE NXT debut in April 2025, but is yet to have a match on TV.

Tyra Mae Steele (mentored by The Undertaker) and Jasper Troy (mentored by Booker T) won WWE LFG season one, and both have become part of WWE NXT. The Undertaker also earned the LFG Championship as best mentor, as he had the most team points.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Sekelsky and Hill, both of whom failed to win WWE LFG season one but have now emerged triumphant. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on their careers.