WWE’s Lilian Garcia Gets Engaged To Ex-Wrestler

WWE announcer Lilian Garcia is officially off the market after sharing with her fans that she is now an engaged woman. Taking to social media, Garcia shared the exciting news.

“As you guys know, I was single for almost four years. And I let you guys know earlier this year that I was dating somebod. and it’s gone to another level. I’m engaged! I’m engaged! What?! Yes, I’m engaged. Super happy about it.”

Garcia didn’t share who the special man in her life is, but fans may recognize him. Though his identity remains a mystery, Lilian shared that her beau was a wrestler.

“I’m just with somebody who totally gets the business because he actually was a wrestler! You guys are gonna be like ‘Wait! Who is this?’ We’ll get to that.”

Lilian was married to her first husband for 13 years before the couple divorced. In 2009, she married Christopher Jozeph but the couple divorced in April 2022. In her video, Garcia shared the positives from her time as a single woman post-Jozeph.

“It gave me a time to really heal a lot of past wounds. It gave me a time to really know what I wanted in a relationship. So now in this new relationship, I’m just so extremely happy about it.”

Garcia vowed to reveal more about her engagement in the future and said that she and her husband-to-be came together organically. We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Lilian and her husband-to-be on this huge news.