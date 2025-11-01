WWE Main Roster Star Eyes Future With TNA Gold

The WWE NXT Vs. TNA battle has seen multiple titles ‘cross the line’ and be held by talent from the other promotion. Currently, the TNA Knockouts Title is held by WWE NXT’s Kelani Jordan, but one main roster star is ready to take the gold for herself.

During an interview with Gabby AF, Chelsea Green spoke highly of Kelani Jordan. While Green is a former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, the ‘Hot Mess’ is ready to hold the gold again, now it falls under the TNA brand.

“I love Kelani, and I would love to take the title off her and have a full-circle moment. I practically never held the TNA title. I held the Impact Knockouts title. Yeah, it’s insane.”

Green, competing as Laurel Van Ness, won the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title in her native Canada during a December 2017 edition of iMPACT. Her reign would last for 65 days before being ended at iMPACT! Crossroads in January 2018 by Allie.

As for Jordan, she is in her first reign as TNA Knockouts Champion after winning the vacated gold at September’s Victory Road. Her reign, and siding with TNA Wrestling at Showdown, has seen her be isolated by the WWE NXT roster, who feel betrayed by Jordan.

It’s not just TNA Wrestling where Green is hoping to win gold. On November 2, she and Ethan Page will challenge for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles, currently held by Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra. Green has been working with Page in WWE NXT, a role that has put her in proximity with Jordan.

Green hasn’t held singles gold since her Women’s U.S. Title reign was ended earlier this year. Now, the Canadian is ready to ‘cross the line’ and make an impact in TNA Wrestling.