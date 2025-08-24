WWE Makes Big Change To Two Title Belts

The future of the WWE Speed Championships has officially been revealed. During the NXT Heatwave premium live event, NXT General Manager Ava announced that both the men’s and women’s Speed titles are now officially part of the NXT brand and will be defended on NXT programming.

The announcement puts an end to weeks of speculation surrounding the championships. The titles were originally created for “WWE Speed,” a weekly show that aired exclusively on the social media platform X. However, the show has not aired a new episode since July, and it was recently reported that the brand was likely discontinued, leaving the status of its championships in question.

With Ava’s announcement, it is now confirmed that while the show is gone, the titles will live on as part of the NXT brand.

In addition to confirming the new home for the titles, Ava also made a further announcement regarding the Women’s Speed Championship, which is currently held by Sol Ruca. A four-woman, inter-promotional tournament will be held to determine the next number one contender.

The tournament will feature one woman from the WWE main roster, one woman from NXT, one woman from TNA Wrestling, and one woman from AAA. The winner of that tournament will then challenge Sol Ruca for the NXT Speed Women’s Championship at the upcoming NXT No Mercy premium live event on September 27.