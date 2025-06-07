Becky Lynch Wins Women’s Intercontinental Title at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Becky Lynch has another championship to her name after capturing the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. In the third match of the night, Lynch captured the gold from Lyra Valkyria, making Becky the second Superstar to hold the gold.

Lynch won more than just gold at Money in the Bank. As per the stipulation of the match, Valkyria was forced to raise Lynch’s hand after the match. Lyra kept her word, but when Lynch demanded that Valkyria put the title around the new champion’s waist, that proved too much. While Valkyria did just that, she also attacked the new champion.

Valkyria and Lynch kicked off their feud on the Raw after WrestleMania 41, when the pair lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles they’d won the previous night. Lynch would then attack Valkyria and subsequently reveal that she had attacked Bayley, Lyra’s original WrestleMania partner.

Valkyria retained at WWE Backlash, but Lynch’s attack after that match proved their feud was far from over. It remains to be seen where both go from here after this showdown at Money in the Bank.