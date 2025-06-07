Naomi, WWE MITB
Naomi Wins 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 kicked off to an explosive start as Naomi captured the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase in the show’s opener. Naomi outlasted Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley before grabbing the briefcase in the tenth Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

With this win, Naomi has earned a title match at any time of her choosing for the next 12 months. With 100% of Women’s Money in the Bank cash-ins resulting in a new champion, it is likely just a matter of time before Naomi holds the gold.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

