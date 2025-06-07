Naomi Wins 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 kicked off to an explosive start as Naomi captured the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase in the show’s opener. Naomi outlasted Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley before grabbing the briefcase in the tenth Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

With this win, Naomi has earned a title match at any time of her choosing for the next 12 months. With 100% of Women’s Money in the Bank cash-ins resulting in a new champion, it is likely just a matter of time before Naomi holds the gold.