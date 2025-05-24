Money in the Bank 2026 Set for New Orleans After WrestleMania Exit

WrestleMania 42 in 2026 won’t be coming to New Orleans after all, but the city will be hosting that year’s Money in the Bank. In a statement shared on X, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque confirmed that Money in the Bank 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 29.

“Money in the Bank is one of our biggest events of the year with high stakes, amazing drama and the chance of a lifetime for two WWE Superstars to walk away with a coveted Money in the Bank briefcase.”

Levesque also discussed the news that WrestleMania 42 will not be taking place in New Orleans as originally planned. Despite this change, fans in ‘NOLA’ will still have the biggest show of the year once more in the future.

“Stay tuned for more details on a WrestleMania coming to New Orleans, which will be announced at a later date. As our major live event calendar in New Orleans continues to expand and evolve… so that just leaves one question. And are you ready?”

Big plans for @WWE and New Orleans for 2026 and beyond… pic.twitter.com/fExKOUPMc9 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2025

While a location for WrestleMania 42 was not confirmed, it has been reported that the show will return to New Orleans, giving fans in Sin City another major spectacle after this year’s event.