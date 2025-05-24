Triple H, MITB, New Orleans
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Money in the Bank 2026 Set for New Orleans After WrestleMania Exit

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Money In The Bank

WrestleMania 42 in 2026 won’t be coming to New Orleans after all, but the city will be hosting that year’s Money in the Bank. In a statement shared on X, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque confirmed that Money in the Bank 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 29.

“Money in the Bank is one of our biggest events of the year with high stakes, amazing drama and the chance of a lifetime for two WWE Superstars to walk away with a coveted Money in the Bank briefcase.”

Levesque also discussed the news that WrestleMania 42 will not be taking place in New Orleans as originally planned. Despite this change, fans in ‘NOLA’ will still have the biggest show of the year once more in the future.

“Stay tuned for more details on a WrestleMania coming to New Orleans, which will be announced at a later date. As our major live event calendar in New Orleans continues to expand and evolve… so that just leaves one question. And are you ready?”

While a location for WrestleMania 42 was not confirmed, it has been reported that the show will return to New Orleans, giving fans in Sin City another major spectacle after this year’s event.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News