WWE Avoids MJF Promotion in Happy Gilmore 2 Ads (Report)

MJF is set to appear alongside Adam Sandler in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2, but you wouldn’t know it from watching WWE. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Netflix intended to promote Happy Gilmore 2 during the June 16 episode of WWE Raw, though that prove easier said than done.

Just before the Netflix ads aired on Raw, WWE reportedly asked for a version of the trailer that did not include MJF. The trailer that aired on the broadcast excluded any shots of the AEW star, even though he’s prominently featured in other versions of the promo material.

MJF isn’t the only notable name from wrestling in Happy Gilmore 2 as Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella will also appear in the film. While WWE will have no issue featuring either woman, neither has a role in Happy Gilmore 2 as prominent as the former AEW World Champion.

Regardless of the backstage politics, attention now turns to Happy Gilmore 2 itself, which is set to premiere on July 25. With a high-profile cast and significant fan buzz, the film is expected to be a summer highlight.

