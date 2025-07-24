WWE’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ MJF Snub Reveals AEW Concerns, Says Former Superstar

Former WWE wrestler Bishop Dyer has suggested that WWE’s competitive concerns about All Elite Wrestling (AEW) were exposed through the company’s handling of promotional material for the upcoming film “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Dyer—formerly known as Baron Corbin during his WWE tenure—revealed that WWE specifically requested promotional footage for the Adam Sandler sequel that excluded AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) for broadcast on Monday Night Raw.

“WWE asked for a preview of the film without MJF in it to air on ‘Raw.’ That’s a real thing. If you want to tell somebody that you’re in their head, that’s a way to do it,” Dyer explained during the discussion.

The former WWE superstar interpreted this move as evidence contradicting WWE’s public stance regarding their rival promotion. “They want to act like they don’t read the internet and do all this stuff, but everything that is being done says differently,” he added.

This incident highlights the ongoing competitive dynamics between WWE and AEW, with Dyer suggesting that WWE’s actions demonstrate a level of concern about their competition that contradicts their public messaging. The request to edit out AEW talent from promotional content represents what some view as a form of counterprogramming strategy.

The revelation adds another layer to the ongoing wrestling industry narrative about the relationship between the two major promotions and their respective approaches to competition.