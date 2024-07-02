WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Card: Every match taking place

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is set to take place this weekend from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, but what is the card?

There are a number of high profile contests already confirmed for the show, and following Monday’s RAW, we now know the five matches that appear to be taking place during the Premium Live Event.

As well as the Men’s and Women’s MITB Ladder matches themselves, there are two Championship matches and a big-time trios tag match lined up for the night.

What are the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Matches?

Here are all of the matches that have been confirmed for the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event thus far:

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day. Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

