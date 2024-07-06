WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Odds: Winners and more

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 takes place tonight from the Scotiabank Arena, but what are the current odds for the card?

There are a number of intriguing matchups taking place, with the two MITB Ladder matches themselves taking top billing.

WWE MITB Odds

Here are the current odds for the MITB card as we head into the Premium Live Event tonight (via Marca).

Men’s MITB Match Odds

McIntyre: -250

Andrade: +350

LA Knight: +600

Carmelo Hayes: +6000

Chad Gable: +900

Jey Uso : +1100

Women’s MITB Match Odds

Tiffany Stratton: -200

Zoey Stark: +160

Lyra Valkyrie: +800

Iyo Sky: +900

Chelsea Green: +1200

Naomi: +1400

Intercontinental Championship Match Odds

Bron Breakker: -130

Sami Zayn: -110

WWE Money in the Bank Matches

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day).

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.

