WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Odds: Winners and more

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 takes place tonight from the Scotiabank Arena, but what are the current odds for the card?
There are a number of intriguing matchups taking place, with the two MITB Ladder matches themselves taking top billing.
WWE MITB Odds
Here are the current odds for the MITB card as we head into the Premium Live Event tonight (via Marca).
Men’s MITB Match Odds
- McIntyre: -250
- Andrade: +350
- LA Knight: +600
- Carmelo Hayes: +6000
- Chad Gable: +900
- Jey Uso : +1100
Women’s MITB Match Odds
- Tiffany Stratton: -200
- Zoey Stark: +160
- Lyra Valkyrie: +800
- Iyo Sky: +900
- Chelsea Green: +1200
- Naomi: +1400
Intercontinental Championship Match Odds
- Bron Breakker: -130
- Sami Zayn: -110
WWE Money in the Bank Matches
Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:
- The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens
- World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day).
- Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark
- Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker
We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.
