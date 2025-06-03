WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Complete Preview, Match Card, and How to Watch

WWE’s annual Money in the Bank premium live event returns on Saturday, June 7, 2025, delivering one of the most anticipated shows of the year. Taking place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, this marks the 16th edition of Money in the Bank and features career-defining ladder matches alongside blockbuster championship bouts.

With John Cena making his final Money in the Bank appearance as an active competitor, this event promises to be both historic and unforgettable.

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Start Times

United States : 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT United Kingdom : 12:00 AM BST (Sunday)

: 12:00 AM BST (Sunday) India : 5:30 AM IST (Sunday)

: 5:30 AM IST (Sunday) Australia: 11:00 AM AEDT (Sunday)

Streaming Options

United States : Peacock (maintains exclusive WWE PLE rights through 2025)

: Peacock (maintains exclusive WWE PLE rights through 2025) International : Netflix (first Money in the Bank to stream on Netflix worldwide)

: Netflix (first Money in the Bank to stream on Netflix worldwide) Kickoff Show: Begins one hour before the main card

Venue: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Complete Match Card

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

Six superstars will risk life and limb for the coveted briefcase that guarantees a championship match whenever they choose. Solo Sikoa earned his spot by defeating Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix, while LA Knight overcame Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Penta qualified by besting Chad Gable and Dragon Lee, and Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn. Andrade secured his position by overcoming Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu, with El Grande Americano rounding out the field by defeating AJ Styles and CM Punk in a controversial finish involving interference from Seth Rollins’ allies.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The women’s division showcases incredible talent as six elite competitors battle for guaranteed championship gold. Alexa Bliss qualified by defeating Chelsea Green and Michin, while Roxanne Perez overcame Becky Lynch and Natalya after Lyra Valkyria’s interference. Rhea Ripley triumphed over Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark, with Giulia earning her spot by defeating Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega in her SmackDown debut. Naomi secured her position by outlasting Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, and Stephanie Vaquer completed the field by overcoming Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in her Raw debut match.

Historic Note: The women’s Money in the Bank winner has a perfect 100% cash-in success rate, making this match even more significant for the participants.

Tag Team Match

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul

This star-studded main event features two of WWE’s biggest championships represented without being on the line. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso teams with former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to face current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul.

Stakes: While no titles are at stake, this represents Cena’s final Money in the Bank appearance and could set up major storylines heading into SummerSlam. Rhodes seeks redemption after his WrestleMania loss.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

This highly personal rivalry reaches its climax with consequential stipulations attached. If Becky Lynch loses, she can never challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship again while Valkyria remains champion. If Lynch wins, Valkyria must raise her hand and publicly declare Lynch “the better woman.”

Background: Their partnership began beautifully when they won the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41, only to lose them the next night. Lynch’s subsequent heel turn and attack on Valkyria set this bitter feud in motion. Valkyria retained the title at Backlash, leading to this ultimate showdown with career-altering consequences.

Predictions and Analysis

Men’s Ladder Match Outlook

Seth Rollins enters as the most experienced Money in the Bank participant, having won the match before and successfully cashed in. He’s got momentum heading into the match and is our pick to win it.

Women’s Ladder Match Dynamics

Stephanie Vaquer’s inclusion adds additional international star power. Rhea Ripley brings raw power and fearlessness, while Roxanne Perez represents the future of women’s wrestling. The veteran presence of Alexa Bliss and Naomi provides championship experience, with Giulia adding unpredictability.

Championship Implications

Lyra Valkyria’s title defense against Becky Lynch carries implications beyond the championship. The stipulations ensure this feud reaches a definitive conclusion, with Lynch needing to back up her actions with a win.

Historical Context

Money in the Bank began as a WrestleMania staple in 2005 before evolving into its own premium live event in 2010. The concept, originally pitched by Chris Jericho, has created countless memorable moments and launched numerous main event careers. Past winners include legends like Edge, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and current stars like Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton.

The ladder match format guarantees high-risk, high-reward action that has become synonymous with some of WWE’s most spectacular moments. With two briefcases up for grabs, Money in the Bank 2025 could crown the next breakout stars of the company.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 combines everything fans love about professional wrestling: career-defining opportunities, personal rivalries reaching their peak, and the unpredictable nature of ladder match chaos.

With championship gold, briefcase contracts, and John Cena’s farewell tour all converging in Los Angeles, this event promises to deliver unforgettable moments that will shape WWE’s landscape for months to come.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET for what could be one of the most significant Money in the Bank events in WWE history, streaming live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.