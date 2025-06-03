Money in the Bank 2025 Participants
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Complete Guide to Participants, Champions & Match History

by Michael Reichlin
WWE Money in the Bank 2025

The winners of the Money in the Bank ladder matches receive one of WWE’s most powerful prizes: a briefcase containing a contract that guarantees a championship match of their choice, at any time and place within the next year. This contract can be cashed in on any title, often when the champion is most vulnerable, making it a true game-changer in a superstar’s career and a source of major unpredictability for the WWE landscape.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Participants

Money in the Bank 2025 Mens
  • Solo Sikoa
  • LA Knight
  • Penta
  • Seth Rollins
  • Andrade
  • El Grande Americano

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Participants

Money in the Bank Womens 2025
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Roxanne Perez
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Giulia
  • Naomi
  • Stephanie Vaquer

Current Champions Eligible for a Cash-In

The Money in the Bank contract allows the winner to challenge for any championship, so here are the current top singles champions across WWE’s main brands as of June 2025:

ChampionshipCurrent Champion
Undisputed WWE ChampionshipJohn Cena
World Heavyweight ChampionshipJey Uso
WWE United States ChampionshipJacob Fatu
WWE Intercontinental ChampionshipDominik Mysterio
WWE Women’s ChampionshipTiffany Stratton
Women’s World ChampionshipIYO SKY
WWE Women’s United States TitleZelina Vega
WWE Women’s Intercontinental TitleLyra Valkyria

This means any of these champions (and their titles) are potential targets for a surprise cash-in, adding a layer of suspense to every title match and champion appearance throughout the year.

Why Money in the Bank Is a Must-See Event

Historically, Money in the Bank cash-ins have been highly successful. Over 80% of contract holders have captured a championship with their cash-in, and the women’s division boasts a perfect record: every Ms.

Money in the Bank has successfully won a title after cashing in. The overall success rate for all cash-ins is around 80–85%. This high probability of a title change makes Money in the Bank one of WWE’s most unpredictable and exciting nights—and a must-see event for any wrestling fan.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News