WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Complete Guide to Participants, Champions & Match History

The winners of the Money in the Bank ladder matches receive one of WWE’s most powerful prizes: a briefcase containing a contract that guarantees a championship match of their choice, at any time and place within the next year. This contract can be cashed in on any title, often when the champion is most vulnerable, making it a true game-changer in a superstar’s career and a source of major unpredictability for the WWE landscape.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Participants

Solo Sikoa

LA Knight

Penta

Seth Rollins

Andrade

El Grande Americano

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Participants

Alexa Bliss

Roxanne Perez

Rhea Ripley

Giulia

Naomi

Stephanie Vaquer

Current Champions Eligible for a Cash-In

The Money in the Bank contract allows the winner to challenge for any championship, so here are the current top singles champions across WWE’s main brands as of June 2025:

Championship Current Champion Undisputed WWE Championship John Cena World Heavyweight Championship Jey Uso WWE United States Championship Jacob Fatu WWE Intercontinental Championship Dominik Mysterio WWE Women’s Championship Tiffany Stratton Women’s World Championship IYO SKY WWE Women’s United States Title Zelina Vega WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Lyra Valkyria

This means any of these champions (and their titles) are potential targets for a surprise cash-in, adding a layer of suspense to every title match and champion appearance throughout the year.

Why Money in the Bank Is a Must-See Event

Historically, Money in the Bank cash-ins have been highly successful. Over 80% of contract holders have captured a championship with their cash-in, and the women’s division boasts a perfect record: every Ms.

Money in the Bank has successfully won a title after cashing in. The overall success rate for all cash-ins is around 80–85%. This high probability of a title change makes Money in the Bank one of WWE’s most unpredictable and exciting nights—and a must-see event for any wrestling fan.