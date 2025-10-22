WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Set For New Orleans

WWE, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, has officially announced that the 2026 Money In The Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event is part of a new, multi-event agreement between WWE’s parent company, TKO, and the city of New Orleans, which was first revealed in May 2025.

This will be the first time Money In The Bank has been held in August, placing it as a major event in the post-SummerSlam calendar. The Money In The Bank Premium Live Event is one of WWE’s “Big Five” events of the year and features ladder matches for both the men and women.

The winners of these bouts earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing, anytime within the next year. Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. Fans can register for an exclusive pre-sale opportunity to be the first to hear about ticket availability for Money In The Bank by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/mitb-2026.

Official Money In The Bank Priority Passes will also be available through On Location. These premium packages offer fans unrivaled access, including premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more.