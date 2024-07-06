WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place tonight from Canada, and Chelsea Green has teased what her gear will be for her match.

Green will be joining the field of Women’s MITB match competitors, alongside IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi and Zoey Stark.

Chelsea Green WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Gear Tease

WWE released a video today via X/Twitter showing Green teasing that she will be “channeling” the Canadian-great Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, which you can check out below:

WWE MITB Matches

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day. Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

