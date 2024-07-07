WWE Money in the Bank: Sami Zayn Retains IC Title Against Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn defended his Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker tonight, but did he win at WWE Money in the Bank 2024?

Zayn of course received a hero’s welcome in Canada, and Bron continued to show why he is regarded by many as a future main eventer in the company.

WWE MITB IC Title Match Result

After a back and forth match that showcased the strength of Breakker and the willpower of the IC Champ, Sami would retain the title after hitting a Helluva Kick in the corner and keeping Bron on the mat for the three count.

WWE Money in the Bank Matches

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.

