WWE Reaches Multi-Year Deal With Cosm For Shared Reality PLEs

WWE is stepping into the ring with Cosm in an innovative partnership to deliver premium live events (PLEs) within a shared reality.

These events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble, will be delivered in Shared Reality at Cosm’s experiential venues in Los Angeles and Dallas. Those in attendance will be transported ringside and granted a front-row view of the PLEs, starting with next month’s Royal Rumble 2025 event.

Peter Murphy, Senior Vice President of Media and Content, Cosm, shared his excitement about the partnership.

“At Cosm, we bring fans together to experience the biggest and best events in the world, wherever those events may be taking place. Now, we get to showcase the WWE in Shared Reality, delivering another incredible way for fans to experience their shared passion.”

Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE, was similarly amped to partner with Cosm, who they said was redefining the future of fan experience.

“WWE Premium Live Events are larger than life, and with such an innovative partner in Cosm, we will collectively bring the energy of our biggest moments to an expanded WWE universe.”

Cosm launched in Los Angeles in July 2024 and opened its second venue in Dallas’ Colony’s Grandscape the following month. Last year, plans were announced for a third location in downtown Atlanta and a fourth venue will be located in downtown Detroit.

This partnership highlights WWE’s constant efforts to develop its viewing experiences, as seen with the recent highly successful launch of Raw on Netflix. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE and its technological developments.