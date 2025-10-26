WWE Teases Mystery Superstar With Footsteps Video

A new video shared by WWE has had fans speculating as it appears that somebody will be making their presence felt soon. In the video, somebody can be seen walking forwards as the music builds, though it is unclear who is being filmed.

In the comments, fans gave their theories as to the message behind the video, with many speculating that this is hyping GUNTHER. The Austrian hasn’t competed for WWE since SummerSlam 2025, when his second reign as World Heavyweight Champion was ended by CM Punk. It has been reported that GUNTHER is planned to face John Cena at December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Cena’s final match.

Another popular suggestion by fans was Chris Jericho, who last competed for WWE in 2018. There has been growing speculation about Jericho potentially returning to WWE after six years with AEW. Tony Khan has said that Jericho is a valued member of AEW and a foundational figure in AEW’s history.

Whoever WWE is hyping, something is in the works. As speculation grows about their identity, time will tell who is making their way to WWE TV.