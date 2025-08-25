WWE Netflix House
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

WWE Coming To Netflix House Attraction In Philadelphia & Dallas

by Thomas Lowson

WWE landed on Netflix in January 2025, kicking off a new era for the pro wrestling giant on the world’s biggest streaming platform. Already, WWE has become a staple of Netflix, and will be featured in the upcoming ‘Netflix House’ physical attraction.

Netflix House opens November 12 in Philadelphia, followed by another location in Dallas on December 11. Among its biggest features is “Top 9,” a fully themed, nine-hole mini-golf course, which will have one hole dedicated to WWE RAW.

Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee described the concept in a statement:

“Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste. This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years.”

Netflix House will span more than 100,000 square feet and include other hits from the streaming giant. Alongside WWE, fans will get to experience franchises like WednesdaySquid GameONE PIECE, Stranger ThingsKPop Demon HuntersLove Is Blind and Knives Out in a brand-new immersive way.

Back on the screen, WWE continues to be committed to Netflix, despite its budding deal with ESPN that is set to shake things up. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE and its Netflix deal.

WWE’s Netflix Deal Pays Off With Massive Global Numbers
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News