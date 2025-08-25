WWE Coming To Netflix House Attraction In Philadelphia & Dallas

WWE landed on Netflix in January 2025, kicking off a new era for the pro wrestling giant on the world’s biggest streaming platform. Already, WWE has become a staple of Netflix, and will be featured in the upcoming ‘Netflix House’ physical attraction.

Netflix House opens November 12 in Philadelphia, followed by another location in Dallas on December 11. Among its biggest features is “Top 9,” a fully themed, nine-hole mini-golf course, which will have one hole dedicated to WWE RAW.

Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee described the concept in a statement:

“Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste. This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years.”

Netflix House will span more than 100,000 square feet and include other hits from the streaming giant. Alongside WWE, fans will get to experience franchises like Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, Love Is Blind and Knives Out in a brand-new immersive way.

Back on the screen, WWE continues to be committed to Netflix, despite its budding deal with ESPN that is set to shake things up. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE and its Netflix deal.