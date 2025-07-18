WWE Netflix, International
WWE’s Netflix Deal Pays Off With Massive Global Numbers

by Thomas Lowson

WWE launched on Netflix in January 2025, the product of a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar deal between the two entertainment giants. Fans around the world are enjoying WWE on Netflix, and this deal is certainly paying off.

According to a new report from Variety, WWE content has amassed more than 280 million hours watched globally since joining Netflix. The streaming giant listed WWE alongside other major titles such as Squid Game, Zero Day, Back in Action, and The Electric State in its latest data release.

For fans in the United States, they are able to watch WWE Raw on Netflix. For fans overseas, however, they can enjoy Raw, SmackDown, WWE NXT, and Premium Live Events on the platform. With new content being produced each week, fans can expect plenty more of WWE on Netflix for many years to come.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

