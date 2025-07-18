WWE’s Netflix Deal Pays Off With Massive Global Numbers

WWE launched on Netflix in January 2025, the product of a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar deal between the two entertainment giants. Fans around the world are enjoying WWE on Netflix, and this deal is certainly paying off.

According to a new report from Variety, WWE content has amassed more than 280 million hours watched globally since joining Netflix. The streaming giant listed WWE alongside other major titles such as Squid Game, Zero Day, Back in Action, and The Electric State in its latest data release.

For fans in the United States, they are able to watch WWE Raw on Netflix. For fans overseas, however, they can enjoy Raw, SmackDown, WWE NXT, and Premium Live Events on the platform. With new content being produced each week, fans can expect plenty more of WWE on Netflix for many years to come.



