Triple H Confirms New WWE Performance Coming To Orlando

A new WWE Performance Center is in the works, in the promotion’s latest effort to hone its Superstars of the future. During his appearance on Nightcap with Unc & Ocho, Triple H revealed that WWE is in the process of building a brand-new Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s in Orlando. We’re in the process of building a new one now in Orlando. Um, it’ll be even bigger and better. Our main offices are in Connecticut and L.A., but Orlando’s the developmental.”

The current WWE Performance Center, located at 5055 Forsyth Commerce Road in Orlando, opened its doors in July 2013. Some of WWE’s current top stars honed their skills in the Performance Center including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and many more.

In July of this year, WWE and AAA shared plans for a Performance Center in Mexico, which will hone lucha talent and give them a taste of the WWE style of doing things. With another PC planned for Orlando, WWE again demonstrates that it is ready to stack the deck with young talent to hone for the future.

Time will tell how long it’ll take for the second Orlando Performance Center to go from idea to opening day. What is clear is that WWE is sparing no expense with the development of stars.